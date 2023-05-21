Telephone And Data Systems (TDS) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Telephone And Data Systems said on May 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.74 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.48%, the lowest has been 1.77%, and the highest has been 10.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.43 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 4.99 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 9.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telephone And Data Systems. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDS is 0.13%, a decrease of 4.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.48% to 104,898K shares. The put/call ratio of TDS is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 164.17% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Telephone And Data Systems is 18.36. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 164.17% from its latest reported closing price of 6.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Telephone And Data Systems is 5,555MM, an increase of 2.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 10,511K shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,703K shares, representing a decrease of 30.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 50.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,397K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,331K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 30.73% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,282K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,049K shares, representing a decrease of 33.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 93.38% over the last quarter.

PEY - Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF holds 5,093K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,760K shares, representing an increase of 65.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 95.82% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 3,337K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,298K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Telephone And Data Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,300 people as of September 30, 2020.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.