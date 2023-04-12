Telenor ASA (TELNY) Declares $0.48 Dividend

Telenor ASA said on April 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.48 per share ($0.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.03%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telenor ASA. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 14.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TELNY is 0.32%, an increase of 19.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.74% to 3,931K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Telenor ASA is $12.00. The forecasts range from a low of $8.30 to a high of $15.55. The average price target represents an increase of 0.67% from its latest reported closing price of $11.92.

The projected annual revenue for Telenor ASA is $115,142MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 107K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TELNY by 10.01% over the last quarter.

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 132K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing a decrease of 59.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TELNY by 41.07% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 711K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing a decrease of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TELNY by 11.83% over the last quarter.

NUDM - Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF holds 148K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TELNY by 5.37% over the last quarter.

JHMD - John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.

