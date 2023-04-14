Telefonica (TEF) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Telefonica said on April 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.33 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.92%, the lowest has been 4.64%, and the highest has been 14.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.69 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telefonica. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEF is 0.16%, a decrease of 7.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.28% to 332,745K shares. The put/call ratio of TEF is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.68% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Telefonica is $4.89. The forecasts range from a low of $3.41 to a high of $6.41. The average price target represents an increase of 8.68% from its latest reported closing price of $4.50.

The projected annual revenue for Telefonica is $40,328MM, an increase of 0.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SAAAX - SIMT MULTI-ASSET ACCUMULATION FUND Class F holds 41K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 71.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEF by 266.67% over the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 93K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 166K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEF by 5.14% over the last quarter.

UGOFX - Global Managed Volatility Fund Institutional Shares holds 45K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Roosevelt Investment Group holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Telefonica S.A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Telefónica, S.A. is a Spanish multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Madrid, Spain. It is one of the largest telephone operators and mobile network providers in the world. It provides fixed and mobile telephony, broadband, and subscription television, operating in Europe and the Americas.

