Teleflex (TFX) Declares $0.34 Dividend

Teleflex said on February 22, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024 will receive the payment on March 15, 2024.

At the current share price of $226.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.46%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 0.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teleflex. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFX is 0.19%, a decrease of 1.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 56,487K shares. The put/call ratio of TFX is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.30% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Teleflex is 271.91. The forecasts range from a low of 247.45 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.30% from its latest reported closing price of 226.04.

The projected annual revenue for Teleflex is 3,098MM, an increase of 4.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,040K shares representing 14.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,098K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 15.82% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,828K shares representing 10.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,213K shares, representing an increase of 12.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 56.62% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,574K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,581K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 17.40% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,497K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,444K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 82.63% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 1,941K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782K shares, representing an increase of 8.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Teleflex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. The Company applys purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Its portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference.

