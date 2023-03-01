Teleflex (TFX) Declares $0.34 Dividend

Teleflex said on February 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $238.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.44%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 0.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.18% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teleflex is $267.24. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.18% from its latest reported closing price of $238.23.

The projected annual revenue for Teleflex is $2,942MM, an increase of 5.41%. The projected annual EPS is $13.70, an increase of 76.99%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teleflex. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFX is 0.27%, an increase of 27.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.60% to 56,959K shares. The put/call ratio of TFX is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,633K shares representing 18.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,452K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 21.57% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,093K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,881K shares, representing an increase of 6.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 99.98% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,597K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,525K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 20.70% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,144K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,114K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 58.02% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 2,087K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,066K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 22.11% over the last quarter.

Teleflex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. The Company applys purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Its portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.