Teledyne Technologies to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Teledyne Technologies TDY is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 22, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.6% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors Likely to Influence TDY’s Q3 Results

Teledyne Technologies' July 2025 acquisition of Maretron will yield a number of immediate advantages that could have bolstered its performance in the third quarter of 2025. By incorporating Maretron's digital switching, marine electronics, and vessel monitoring systems into Teledyne's Raymarine business, the company expands its product line and solidifies its place in the market for high-end marine technology. Raymarine's offerings have improved with the inclusion of Maretron's data and network monitoring solutions. This is expected to have boosted third-quarter revenues through incremental product sales.



Solid organic sales of defense electronics products, in addition to sales growth from recent acquisitions, are likely to have enhanced Aerospace & Defense Electronics unit’s top-line performance.



The Instrumentation segment’s revenue performance is likely to have benefited from increasing sales of marine instrumentation, primarily driven by stronger offshore energy and subsea defense markets.



The company is being cautious due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding global trade and potential new tariffs, which could have affected customer purchasing decisions. The company is expecting flat revenues from its Digital Imaging segment in the third quarter, primarily due to cautious market expectations, particularly concerning short-cycle businesses.

TDY’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.50 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.53 billion, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 5.9%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Teledyne Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.



Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.87%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



GE Aerospace GE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it announces third-quarter results on Oct. 21, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.01% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The consensus estimate for GE’s third-quarter sales suggests an improvement of 15.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 16.1% for the trailing four quarters.



Howmet Aerospace HWM is expected to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Oct. 30, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The consensus estimate for HWM’s third-quarter sales implies an improvement of 11.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pinned at 91 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 28.2%.



CurtissWright CW is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it announces third-quarter results on Nov. 5, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The consensus estimate for CW’s third-quarter sales suggests an improvement of 9.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 9.3% for the trailing four quarters.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.