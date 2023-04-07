Tele2 AB (TLTZF) Declares $3.40 Dividend

Tele2 AB said on April 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $3.40 per share ($6.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $3.35 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on May 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 82.88%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tele2 AB. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLTZF is 0.11%, a decrease of 4.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 52,851K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.61% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tele2 AB is $11.95. The forecasts range from a low of $9.03 to a high of $16.62. The average price target represents an increase of 45.61% from its latest reported closing price of $8.20.

The projected annual revenue for Tele2 AB is $28,270MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 66K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HCESX - The ESG Growth Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HDAVX - Janus Henderson Dividend & Income Builder Fund holds 307K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 64.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLTZF by 187.13% over the last quarter.

VWID - Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 51.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLTZF by 81.08% over the last quarter.

MIMPX - Global Strategist Portfolio Class I holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 13.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLTZF by 21.71% over the last quarter.

