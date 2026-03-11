Teladoc (TDOC) Surges 5.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Teladoc (TDOC) shares ended the last trading session 5.1% higher at $5.57. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 6.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Teladoc shares jumped yesterday after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold, citing the company’s low valuation and plans to revamp its BetterHelp segment. The bank sees these factors as creating a clearer path for upside in the stock.

This telehealth services provider is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.31 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -63.2%. Revenues are expected to be $614.34 million, down 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Teladoc, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 18% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TDOC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Teladoc belongs to the Zacks Medical Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Bausch + Lomb (BLCO), closed the last trading session 0.6% lower at $17.12. Over the past month, BLCO has returned 1.8%.

Bausch + Lomb's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +43.5% over the past month to $0.07. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +200%. Bausch + Lomb currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.