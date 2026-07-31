Teekay Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Teekay (NYSE:TK) reported record second-quarter results at its Teekay Tankers business, supported by historically strong spot tanker rates, significant spot-market exposure and a debt-free balance sheet.

Teekay Tankers posted GAAP net income of $226 million, or $6.49 per share, for the second quarter of 2026. Adjusted net income was $194 million, or $5.56 per share, representing a 50% increase from the prior quarter and the company’s highest quarterly adjusted net income on record, President and CEO Kenneth Hvid said.

The company generated approximately $200 million in free cash flow from operations during the quarter. Combined with proceeds from vessel sales, that lifted cash to more than $1.2 billion at quarter-end, with no debt, according to Hvid.

Record tanker rates support earnings

Spot tanker rates reached record levels during the quarter. Teekay Tankers reported average rates of $109,200 per day for its Suezmax fleet and $74,100 per day for its Aframax LR2 fleet. Overall mid-size tanker rates averaged about $91,000 per day, exceeding the previous record set in the first quarter of 2023 by roughly 50%.

For the third quarter, the company had secured spot rates of $104,800 per day for Suezmax vessels and $59,900 per day for Aframax LR2 vessels, based on approximately 44% of spot days booked. Hvid said Suezmax rates had remained near record levels early in the third quarter, while Aframax rates softened temporarily before strengthening again during July, particularly in the Atlantic, where rates had exceeded $100,000 per day.

“All three sectors are performing extremely well,” Hvid said during the question-and-answer session, referring to VLCCs, Suezmaxes and Aframaxes. He said Suezmaxes remain flexible because they can access ports that fully laden VLCCs cannot, while Aframaxes can serve cargo sizes and ports that may not accommodate larger vessels.

Fleet renewal and vessel sales

Teekay Tankers continued its fleet renewal strategy during the quarter, selling older vessels while adding or committing to more modern assets. The company completed the acquisition of two Korean Suezmax newbuildings for a combined $190 million. Those vessels are expected to be delivered in 2027.

It also sold a 2009-built Suezmax for $53.5 million, recording a $32.3 million gain on the transaction during the second quarter. In early July, the company completed the previously announced sale of a VLCC for $84.5 million and expects to record an approximately $23 million gain in the third quarter.

Three Aframaxes acquired at the beginning of the year have returned from bareboat charters and are now operating under Teekay’s technical and commercial management in the spot market, Hvid said.

Over the past 12 months, Teekay Tankers sold nine older vessels for $369.5 million, generating combined gains of $125 million. It acquired or committed to acquire seven modern vessels for approximately $427 million, including the two Suezmax newbuildings.

The company said its free-cash-flow breakeven is approximately $9,700 per day over the next 12 months. Using first-half 2026 free cash flow as an illustrative annualized measure, Teekay Tankers said it could generate $684 million, or nearly $20 per share, by year-end.

Geopolitical disruptions reshape trade flows

Management said geopolitical events were creating volatility and inefficiencies in global oil and tanker markets. Hvid cited the war between the United States and Iran, renewed Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, and increased attacks on Russian oil infrastructure and vessels loading from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal in the Black Sea.

According to Hvid, vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz collapsed in March, partially recovered in June following a U.S.-Iran framework agreement, and slowed sharply again after renewed hostilities and attacks on transiting vessels in early July.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have diverted some oil supplies to alternative ports, including Yanbu and Fujairah, while increased Atlantic Basin production has also helped offset some lost Middle East supply. Management said longer voyage distances, vessels held out of the market and additional trading inefficiencies have supported tanker rates.

Hvid said Teekay has not been transiting vessels south through the Red Sea for an extended period and has not entered the Strait of Hormuz. The company assesses safety conditions by region and will not make a port call if it does not consider it safe for vessels and crews, he said.

Inventories and capital allocation

Christian Waldegrave, Teekay’s director of research, said oil inventories continue to decline while Hormuz remains closed. OECD inventories are at a 20-year low, while U.S. strategic petroleum reserves have fallen to just over 300 million barrels, their lowest level in 43 years, he said.

Waldegrave said the timing of inventory replenishment depends on resolution of the Middle East situation and oil-market conditions. He added that restocking could provide a tailwind for tanker demand when supplies normalize and prices encourage inventory rebuilding.

Teekay Tankers declared its regular fixed quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. Asked whether the company could revisit that base dividend amid higher earnings and cash levels, Hvid said management continues to discuss capital allocation with the board but expects to maintain its annual cadence for evaluating shareholder distributions.

The company expects about 260 off-hire days in the third quarter related to scheduled dry dockings. CFO Brody Speers said Teekay expects operating expenses and general and administrative expenses to decline by about $3 million in the third quarter compared with the second quarter, along with somewhat lower tax expense.

About Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) is a global provider of marine transportation and offshore production solutions for the energy industry. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teekay designs, owns and operates a diversified fleet of tankers and floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units. The company specializes in the movement and storage of crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), offering integrated services that range from tanker transport to offshore production and marine maintenance.

Teekay's core business is organized into three operating segments.

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