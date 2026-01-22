Teck Resources Reports '25 Sales & Production Performance

Teck Resources Limited TECK announced fourth-quarter and 2025 production and sales volumes.

TECK’s Production & Sales Update

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Teck Resources sold 118,600 tons and produced 134,100 tons of copper. The company’s annual copper production came in at 435,500 tons, within its guidance of 415,000-465,000 tons. This was driven by solid performance across all assets in the fourth quarter.



Fourth-quarter 2025 sales and production of zinc came in at 157,200 tons and 108,600 tons, respectively. The annual production of 565,000 tons of zinc came within the company's expectations.



The refined zinc production for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 68,100 tons, whereas sales were 59,400 tons. The annual refined zinc production was at the higher end of the guidance at 230,000 tons.

TECK reaffirmed its annual production guidance for 2026 to 2028.

Teck Resources’ Stock Price Performance

The company’s shares have gained 24.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 49% growth.

Performance of Other Mining Stocks

Endeavour Silver Corp. EXK produced 3.8 million AgEq in the fourth quarter of 2025. This reflected an 143% upsurge from the year-ago quarter, driven by the addition of the Kolpa operation in May 2025. Consolidated silver production soared 146% year over year to 2.03 million ounces. EXK’s total gold production in the quarter grew 52% year over year to 13,785 ounces.



First Majestic Silver Corp. AG announced that its total production reached 7.8 million silver-equivalent (AgEq) ounces in the fourth quarter of 2025. The figure includes a record 4.2 million silver ounces and 41,417 gold ounces. It also includes 14.2 million pounds of zinc, 8.1 million pounds of lead and 235,886 pounds of copper. The AgEq ounces produced marked a solid 37% year-over-year increase, attributed to a 77% surge in silver production.

TECK’s Zacks Rank & Another Key Pick

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Another top-ranked stock from the basic materials space is Agnico Eagle Mines AEM. AEM also presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.77 per share. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 83.6%. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%. Agnico Eagle Mines’ shares have surged 107.6% in a year.

