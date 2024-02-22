Teck Resources Ltd. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$483 million, or C$0.92 per share. This compares with C$247 million, or C$0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Teck Resources Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$735 million or C$1.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.8% to C$4.108 billion from C$3.140 billion last year.

Teck Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$483 Mln. vs. C$247 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.92 vs. C$0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$1.33 -Revenue (Q4): C$4.108 Bln vs. C$3.140 Bln last year.

