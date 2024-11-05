Teck Resources Aims for Major Copper Growth by 2030

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) has released an update.
Teck Resources has unveiled an ambitious strategy to boost its copper production to 800,000 tonnes annually by the decade’s end, leveraging a strong balance sheet and significant past returns to shareholders. The company plans to invest up to $3.9 billion over four years in key projects across Chile, Canada, Peru, and Mexico, focusing on low complexity and high-return ventures. This strategic move aims to position Teck as a leading player in the copper market, appealing to investors interested in energy transition metals and robust shareholder returns.
