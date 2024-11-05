Teck Resources Aims for Major Copper Growth by 2030

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) has released an update.

Teck Resources has unveiled an ambitious strategy to boost its copper production to 800,000 tonnes annually by the decade’s end, leveraging a strong balance sheet and significant past returns to shareholders. The company plans to invest up to $3.9 billion over four years in key projects across Chile, Canada, Peru, and Mexico, focusing on low complexity and high-return ventures. This strategic move aims to position Teck as a leading player in the copper market, appealing to investors interested in energy transition metals and robust shareholder returns.

For further insights into TSE:TECK.B stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.