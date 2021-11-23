TDG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $623.23, changing hands as low as $619.69 per share. TransDigm Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TDG's low point in its 52 week range is $517.37 per share, with $688.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $626.66. The TDG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.