TD Cowen Upgrades Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:MIST) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.71% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Milestone Pharmaceuticals is $3.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 58.71% from its latest reported closing price of $2.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Milestone Pharmaceuticals is 105MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Milestone Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 30.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIST is 0.30%, an increase of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 173.87% to 35,147K shares. The put/call ratio of MIST is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 6,976K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Propel Bio Management holds 5,125K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,792K shares , representing an increase of 65.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIST by 143.23% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,222K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Simplify Asset Management holds 2,833K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares , representing an increase of 65.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIST by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,506K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.