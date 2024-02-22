TD Cowen Upgrades Coty (COTY)

Fintel reports that on February 22, 2024, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Coty (NYSE:COTY) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.97% Upside

As of January 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for Coty is 13.39. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 5.97% from its latest reported closing price of 12.64.

The projected annual revenue for Coty is 5,657MM, a decrease of 5.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 675 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coty. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COTY is 0.17%, an increase of 10.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.65% to 432,324K shares. The put/call ratio of COTY is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banco Santander holds 31,589K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,240K shares, representing an increase of 16.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 36.46% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 30,941K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,565K shares, representing an increase of 14.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 86.14% over the last quarter.

Credit Agricole S A holds 30,449K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,782K shares, representing an increase of 12.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 14,745K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,609K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 22.77% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 14,346K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,970K shares, representing an increase of 9.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 40.75% over the last quarter.

Coty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty's products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

