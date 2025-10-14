TD Cowen Maintains Bio-Techne (TECH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Bio-Techne (NasdaqGS:TECH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.98% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bio-Techne is $66.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.98% from its latest reported closing price of $59.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bio-Techne is 1,612MM, an increase of 32.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bio-Techne. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TECH is 0.24%, an increase of 13.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 195,120K shares. The put/call ratio of TECH is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,848K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,375K shares , representing a decrease of 28.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 37.24% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 5,673K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,913K shares , representing a decrease of 21.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 22.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,033K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,021K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 21.53% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,449K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,390K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 21.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,063K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,093K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 22.26% over the last quarter.

