TCX Downgraded to "Underperform" Rating on Debt Burden, Cost Pressures

Tucows Inc. TCX has been downgraded to “Underperform” from “Neutral” due to mounting concerns over its substantial debt burden, sensitivity to higher interest costs, and increasing operating expenses that continue to outpace earnings growth.

Debt Burden Creates Elevated Financial Risks

Tucows remains highly leveraged, with substantial debt obligations spread across its syndicated revolver, securitized notes and preferred units. As of March 31, 2026, the company reported $189.6 million outstanding under its syndicated revolving credit facility and $292.6 million in long-term notes payable. In addition, redeemable preferred units totaled $142 million. Stockholders’ deficit widened to $181.3 million.

The company’s revolving credit facility carries interest rates tied to SOFR or other floating benchmarks, with applicable margins increasing as leverage rises. The facility's borrowing costs range up to 3% above SOFR, depending on leverage levels, exposing Tucows to higher interest expenses if interest rates remain elevated or increase further. The company also faces significant upcoming maturities, including $190.4 million due under the revolving facility in September 2027.

Interest expenses remain a major burden on earnings. In the first quarter of 2026, net interest expenses totaled $13.9 million, exceeding the company’s operating loss of $4.3 million and contributing significantly to the quarterly net loss of $18.1 million.

Management also acknowledged ongoing concerns surrounding Ting’s financial position. The company disclosed that Ting continues to generate negative operating cash flows and net losses, and may require additional financing to meet obligations over the next 12 months. Although Ting’s debt is structured as non-recourse to the parent company, the situation adds uncertainty to Tucows’ overall financial outlook.

Rising Operating Expenses Pressure Profitability

While consolidated revenues increased 2% year over year to $96.7 million in the first quarter of 2026, operating expenses rose at a much faster pace. Total operating expenses increased to $28.4 million from $25.6 million a year earlier, resulting in an operating loss of $4.3 million compared with a loss of $2 million in the prior-year quarter.

The most notable increase came from sales and marketing spending, which rose 10% year over year to $12.1 million from $11 million. General and administrative expenses also increased to $9.8 million from $9.2 million.

Management attributed much of the expense growth to continued investments in Wavelo’s go-to-market efforts and higher sales and marketing spending across Wavelo and Ting. During theearnings call management noted that these investments weighed on both gross profit and adjusted EBITDA at Wavelo. Wavelo’s adjusted EBITDA declined to $3.6 million from $4.4 million in the prior-year quarter despite modest revenue growth, reflecting the impacts of increased sales and marketing expenditure.

Similarly, company-wide adjusted EBITDA declined 15% year over year to $11.7 million from $13.7 million. Management specifically cited investment in Wavelo’s sales and marketing initiatives as a primary driver of the decline.

Although management remains optimistic that these investments will strengthen future pipeline development and support long-term growth, the company has yet to demonstrate a corresponding acceleration in revenue growth or earnings that would justify the higher cost structure. Wavelo’s revenues increased only modestly year over year to $11.6 million, while profitability deteriorated.

Conclusion

Tucows continues to benefit from a durable Domains franchise and improving trends at Ting. However, we believe that these positives are outweighed by a highly leveraged capital structure, substantial upcoming debt obligations, sensitivity to interest rates and rising operating expenses that are currently pressuring profitability. Given the combination of refinancing risks, elevated interest costs, and sales and marketing investments that have yet to produce meaningful earnings leverage, we are downgrading TCX to “Underperform”.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tucows Inc. (TCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.