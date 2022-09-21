TCOM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Trip.com Group Ltd (Symbol: TCOM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.49, changing hands as low as $24.37 per share. Trip.com Group Ltd shares are currently trading off about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TCOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TCOM's low point in its 52 week range is $14.29 per share, with $33.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.49.

