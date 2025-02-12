Taylor Morrison Home Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $242.45 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $172.59 million, or $1.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Taylor Morrison Home Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $277.76 million or $2.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $2.356 billion from $2.019 billion last year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

