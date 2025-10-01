Taylor Devices Inc Q1 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Taylor Devices Inc (TAYD) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.19 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $2.67 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.6% to $9.92 million from $11.62 million last year.

Taylor Devices Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.19 Mln. vs. $2.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $9.92 Mln vs. $11.62 Mln last year.

