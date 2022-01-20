TaskUs Stock Plummets Following a Report Suggesting 50% Downside

What happened

Shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ: TASK) fell sharply on Thursday after the release of what's known as a short report. A short report details reasons a stock is likely to fall and suggests investors position themselves accordingly. And this report appears to have rattled investors, considering TaskUs stock is down 15% as of 9:50 a.m. ET.

So what

Spruce Point Capital Management believes TaskUs stock has 25% to 50% downside. Shares were trading around $36 at the time, implying a target-price range of $27 per share to $18 per share. Putting their money where their mouth is, Spruce Point Capital is short shares of TaskUs, meaning it will profit if the stock goes down.

Spruce Point Capital believes TaskUs has significant downside partly for "normal" reasons. For one, the short-seller prefers other companies in the content security space. And it also believes shares of TaskUs are richly valued. There's nothing earth-shattering about that.

However, Spruce Point Capital also alleges more serious issues including exaggerations from the CEO about his credentials and TaskUs's business, high employee turnover (indicative of a bad workplace), and some questionable cash flows that are similar to those at fraudulent companies in the past.

Now what

If short-sellers are anything, they're thorough. It can be hard to go through an entire short report, simply because of its length and detail. However, if you own shares of TaskUs, it would be worth the effort. While Spruce Point Capital does have financial incentive to see the stock go down, this shouldn't cause investors to discount it entirely. Check out the report and see which parts hold water.

I'll give short-sellers props for being thorough. But they're not infallible -- none of us are. For example, the allegations against the workplace seem far-fetched to me, considering TaskUs has world-class ratings on GlassDoor -- over 6,000 people have rated, and 95% would recommend working there. That seems hard to fabricate to me.

The bottom line is that if you're invested in TaskUs, you should have an investing thesis to go back to -- a simple explanation of why you believe the stock will go up. Check out the short report from Spruce Point. Was there something your thesis overlooked? Is it possible something is wrong? If so, maybe rethink your thesis. Otherwise, wait to hear what TaskUs management has to say in response. And also wait and see if financial results will confirm or contradict what the short report alleges.

TaskUs is expected to report fourth-quarter results in February.

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends TaskUs, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

