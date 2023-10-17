Target COO John Mulligan To Retire

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) said that its executive vice president and chief operating officer, John Mulligan, will transition to a strategic advisor role in February 2024, officially retiring in February 2025.

The company said it will share additional information on its succession plans for Mulligan prior to his official retirement.

The company's executive vice president and chief external engagement officer Laysha Ward will transition to a strategic advisor role, officially retiring in April 2024.

Target also announced that Matt Zabel has been named chief corporate affairs officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.