Sysco Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $415.24 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $141.22 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $449.00 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $19.29 billion from $18.59 billion last year.

Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $415.24 Mln. vs. $141.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.82 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q2): $19.29 Bln vs. $18.59 Bln last year.

