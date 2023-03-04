Synovus Financial (SNV) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Synovus Financial said on March 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $41.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.68%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.51%, the lowest has been 1.77%, and the highest has been 9.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.38 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.72% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synovus Financial is $48.20. The forecasts range from a low of $41.92 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.72% from its latest reported closing price of $41.29.

The projected annual revenue for Synovus Financial is $2,436MM, an increase of 14.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 871 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synovus Financial. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNV is 0.25%, a decrease of 16.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 135,672K shares. The put/call ratio of SNV is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,982K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,311K shares, representing a decrease of 13.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 5,786K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,852K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 38.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,492K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,248K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 7.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,199K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,112K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,717K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,677K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 19.61% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $53 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 289 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's 'Most Reputable Banks' by American Banker and the Reputation Institute.

