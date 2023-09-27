Synopsys (SNPS) Unveils Automotive-Grade IP for N5A Process

Synopsys SNPS collaborated with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (“TSMC”) to support the computational requirements of the next generation of software-defined vehicles that require advanced system-on-chips (SoCs) to process the massive amounts of safety-critical data more rapidly.

In its latest advancement, SNPS unveiled its latest automotive-grade Interface and Foundation Internet Protocol (IP), which is designed for TSMC’s N5A process. This will enable automotive chip manufacturers to accelerate the design of their SoCs while taking the advantage of N5A advanced nodes that are known for power efficiency, logic density and transistor performance.

Synopsys’ automotive-grade IP on the TSMC N5A process is compliant with the Automotive Electronics Council-Quality 100 requirements for its reliability standard and automotive grade 2 temperature requirements of -40°C to 105°C.

It has also received certification for ISO 26262, making its electrical and electronic safety-critical systems reliable in road vehicles especially those with advanced driver assistance systems. This will allow automotive and allied manufacturers to meet Automotive Safety Integrity Level, while fast-tracking their production.

The automotive original equipment manufacturers, Tier 1s and semiconductor companies will benefit from Synopsys IP. It is part of the Synopsys automotive SoC and software development package that covers design, verification, electronic simulation and prototyping solutions, all geared toward speeding up chip development while reducing integration risk.

This is the third such collaboration this month between Synopsys and TSMC. It also follows the announcement of TSMC-certified digital and analog design for the N2 process in September 2023. This year also marked the deployment of the Radio Frequency design flow for TSMC's N6RF process by Synopsys.

Synopsys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Synopsys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Synopsys, Inc. Quote

Synopsys Benefits From Its Portfolio

Shares of SNPS have rallied 39.2% year to date, outperforming the Computer and Technology Sector’s rise of 33.1%.

In 2023, the company excelled in multiple frontiers. It achieved end-to-end 64 GT/s interoperability between its IP for PCI Express (PCIe) 6.0 and PCIe 6.0-enabled test chip of Intel INTC.

Intel is already using Synopsys Fusion Compiler on its Intel 18A manufacturing node and recently entered into an agreement to introduce SNPS’ IP in Intel-3 and Intel-18A processes. The use of Fusion Compiler also extends to TSMC N2, N5A and Samsung SF3.

Many companies, which have also chosen Synopsys as the primary electronic design automation partner, include Juniper Networks, Realtek, Teradici, NetLogic Microsystems, Toshiba and Wolfson.

Powered by the robust product lineup, SNPS expects its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues to come between $1.57 billion and $1.59 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter is pegged at $1.58 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 23.30%.

Zacks Rank

Synopsis currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Intel carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of INTC have rallied 46.7% year to date.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Asure Software ASUR and Splunk SPLK. Asure Software and Splunk currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asure Software’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to 6 cents per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have increased by 3 cents to $0.54 per share in the past 30 days.

Asure’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding quarters with the average surprise being 676.39%. Shares of ASUR have plunged 3.7% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Splunk's third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 34 cents to $1.11 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by a penny to $3.77 per share in the past seven days.

Splunk’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding quarters, with the average surprise being 154.9%. Shares of SPLK have surged 69.2% year to date.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.