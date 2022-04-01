Synopsys (SNPS), Samsung Tie Up for Voltage-Timing Signoff Solution

Synopsys SNPS and Samsung have strengthened their relationship further with yet another important collaboration. Synopsys recently announced that Samsung Foundry has adopted an advanced voltage-timing signoff solution developed with Pennsylvania-based Ansys.

This collaboration intends to boost Samsung Foundry’s energy-efficient designs offering optimal power, performance and area (“PPA”). The newly developed solution provides high accuracy and throughput while reducing time for the designers.

Integrated with Synopsys’ PrimeTime static timing analysis, PrimeShield design robustness and Tweaker ECO from the Fusion Design Platform, the solution is able to check for discrepancies in real design and silicon, which are often missed by traditional, disjointed flows.

The solution combines Ansys’ RedHawk-SC gold standard voltage drop and electromigration multiphysics signoff solution. Built for digital designs, RedHawk-SC offers powerful analytics that quickly identifies weaknesses and allows what-if explorations to optimize power and performance. Its cloud-based architecture brings in speed and capacity to handle full-chip analysis.

With Synopsys’ PrimeTime and PrimeShield solutions, designers will be able to identify DVD-sensitive critical paths. Ansys’ RedHawk-SC solution will then provide high-fidelity, instance-specific piecewise-linear VDD and VSS waveforms to Synopsys’ PrimeTime solutions. This way, the integrated solution will aid designers in meeting growing power integrity requirements and improve PPA outcomes.

It’s worth mentioning that Samsung Foundry reported high silicon correlation utilizing the integrated solution. The solution proved effective in accurately estimating DVD impact on bus-pipeline paths.

Samsung Foundry intends to deploy the advanced voltage-timing signoff solution on production designs at advanced nodes to prevent silicon bugs optimizing design energy efficiency.

Synopsys has been benefiting from increasing global design activity and customer engagements. Its penetration into new and growing artificial intelligence (AI) chip entities is a major driver.

The emerging clout of AI, 5G, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) chip-set making is fueling demand for computational software tools, which favors Synopsys’ prospects. Given the company’s capability to cater to the growing complex design requirements of customers, we believe it is well-poised to capitalize on this opportunity.

In July, 2021, Synopsys partnered with Samsung Foundry on its VC Functional Safety Manager (VC FSM) solution to accelerate the time to ISO 26262 compliance for automotive system-on-chips (SOCs).

Earlier, in June 2020, the companies teamed up to roll out Samsung’s SAFE Cloud Design Platform, designed as a ready-to-use cloud platform for Samsung Foundry customers and ecosystem partners.

