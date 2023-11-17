Synopsys (SNPS), Microsoft Develop New AI Tool for Chip Design

Synopsys SNPS recently unveiled Synopsys.ai Copilot in collaboration with Microsoft Corporation MSFT. Synopsys.ai Copilot integrates MSFT’s Azure OpenAI Service with SNPS’ chip design tools and Intellectual Property (IP) Core, enabling deployment in both on-premises and cloud environments.

Synopsys.ai emerged in March 2023 as an AI-powered Electronic Design Automation (EDA) suite catering to the design, verification, testing and production of digital and analog chips. The new partnership between Synopsys and Microsoft aims to enhance AI-based chip design by introducing generative features, including conversational intelligence.

The solution will bring conversational intelligence capabilities based on Natural Language Processing powered by Generative AI. This will reduce design complexities and enable development teams to optimize time to market.

The recently introduced solution promises to equip semiconductor design engineers with state-of-the-art AI infrastructure, models and a toolchain developed on the Microsoft Azure platform. Its goal is to significantly enhance productivity and meet design objectives at every phase of chip development.

In September 2023, SNPS had enhanced Synopsys.ai, introducing features like Synopsys Design.da, Synopsys Fab.da, and Synopsys Silicon.da. These tools offer designers advanced AI-driven analytics for gaining insights, managing fab equipment processes and monitoring production test data.

Many companies that have selected Synopsys as their primary EDA partner are Juniper Networks, Realtek, Teradici, NetLogic Microsystems, Toshiba and Wolfson. After the first introduction of AI-driven capabilities in its EDA, the solution fared well among Synopsys’ customers, with its consumers reporting improved turnaround time and silicon cost reduction.

The advancements seen in Synopsys.ai have the potential to drive success in future deals, given the looming workforce gap of 15% to 30% in chip design engineers by 2030. Through Synopsys.ai Copilot, designers and engineers can collaborate with an intelligent system equipped with the capability to learn new skills and grow with teams' needs, boosting chip design at every stage.

Currently, Synopsys carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Microsoft has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SNPS and MSFT have rallied 67.1% and 56.9%, respectively, year to date.

