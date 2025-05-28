Synopsys, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $345.3 million, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $292.1 million, or $1.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $572.7 million or $3.67 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $1.604 billion from $1.454 billion last year.

Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.82 - $3.87 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.755- $1.785 bln Full year EPS guidance: $15.11 - $15.19 Full year revenue guidance: $6.745 - $6.805 bln

