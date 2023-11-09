Syngenta Group 9-month EBITDA Declines

(RTTNews) - Syngenta Group reported that its Group sales for the first nine months of 2023 were $24.3 billion, down 6 percent year-on-year, or a decline of 3% CER. EBITDA was 22% lower or down 20% CER to $3.5 billion. Syngenta Group's EBITDA margin for the first nine months was 14.6 percent.

Third quarter sales were $6.8 billion, down 13 percent or a decline of 13% CER. EBITDA was $0.3 billion, down 68 percent from prior year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.