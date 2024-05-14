News & Insights

Synaptics Names Ken Rizvi SVP And CFO

May 14, 2024 — 10:57 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) said that Ken Rizvi will join the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 15, 2024. Ken will report to Synaptics President and CEO Michael Hurlston and serve on the company's leadership team.

Ken has more than 20 years of experience in the semiconductor industry with specific experience in finance and banking. Ken joins Synaptics from SMART Global Holdings, Inc. where he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Previously he served as chief financial officer for UTAC Holdings Ltd and for Isola Group, and has held senior finance positions at Micron Technology and ON Semiconductor.

