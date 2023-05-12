Sylogist (SYZLF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Sylogist said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sylogist. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYZLF is 0.00%, a decrease of 24.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 16K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.32% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sylogist is 7.33. The forecasts range from a low of 4.51 to a high of $9.37. The average price target represents an increase of 73.32% from its latest reported closing price of 4.23.

The projected annual revenue for Sylogist is 56MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares.

