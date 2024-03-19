SWK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $90.43, changing hands as high as $90.66 per share. Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWK's low point in its 52 week range is $73.12 per share, with $104.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.65. The SWK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

