Markets

Swiss Market Ends Weak

November 03, 2022 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a weak note on Thursday after languishing in negative territory right through the day's session.

Despite data showing a bigger-than-expected drop in Swiss consumer price inflation, worries about rising interest rates and slowing economic growth rendered the mood bearish.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 95.64 points or 0.89% at 10,710.59. The index touched a high of 10,741.52 and a low of 10,633.38 in the session.

Geberit ended 7.48% down. Alcon, Givaudan, Lonza Group and Sika ended lower by 3 to 4%.

Sonova drifted down 2.8%, while Logitech, Partners Group, Richemont and Swisscom lost 1.4 to 2.2%.

Holcim climbed 1.8%. Zurich Insurance Group ended modestly higher, while UBS Group and Novartis edged up marginally.

In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Zur Rose tanked 16.6%. Temenos Group ended 4.51% down, while VAT Group, Belimo Holding and Straumann Holding ended lower by about 3.5%.

Tecan Group, Kuehne & Nagel, Georg Fischer, SGS and Swatch Group also declined sharply.

Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected in October to reach its lowest level in five months.

Consumer prices rose 3% year-on-year in October, slower than the 3.3% increase in September. Economists had expected inflation to drop fractionally to 3.2%.

Further, this was the lowest inflation rate since May, though well above the Swiss National Bank's 0-2% target range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter