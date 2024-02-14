Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market started off on a flat note on Wednesday, but gained in strength as the day progressed and finally closed moderately higher. Positive global cues and a slew of strong earnings updates helped underpin sentiment.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 70.85 points or 0.64% at 11,213.64, slightly off the day's high of 11,217.77.

Lonza Group, up 4.66%, was the top gainer in the SMI index. ABB climbed 2.05%, while Holcim, Givaudan, Logitech International, Sika, Alcon, Kuehne & Nagel and Sonova gained 1.3 to 1.7%.

Richemont, Geberit and Partners Group advanced 1 to 1.2%, while Roche Holding and Novartis ended down 0.57% and 0.25%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, Schindler Ps, Meyer Burger Tech and Schindler Holding gained 4.1 to 4.4%. Julius Baer and Tecan Group both gained nearly 2.5%.

VAT Group, Galenica Sante, Straumann Holding, Temenos Group, Belimo Holding and SIG Combibloc also posted strong gains. ams OSRAM AG ended nearly 3% down.

