Markets

Swiss Market Ends Lower On Weak Data

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a weak note on Monday, in line with markets across Europe, amid rising fears of a recession after gas prices soared over 30% following Russia's decision to extend a halt on gas flows through a major pipeline to Europe.

Investors also reacted to data showing a slowdown in Swiss economic growth in the April-June quarter.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 72.17 points or 0.66% at 10,819.54. The index touched a low of 10,891.71 earlier in the day.

Credit Suisse ended 3.1% down. Holcim, Logitech, Sika, Geberit, ABB and Lonza Group shed 2 to 3%.

Richemont, Swiss Life Holding, Givaudan, UBS Group and Swisscom lost 1 to 1.49%.

Zurich Insurance Group ended nearly 1% down. The company announced that it intends to exercise its option to redeem 450 million pounds ($515.93 million) of subordinated debt.

Novartis and Roche Holding closed higher by about 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Bachem Holding fell nearly 7%. Ems Chemie Holding and Kuehne Nagel drifted down 3.56% and 3.3%, respectively.

SIG Combibloc, AMS, Clariant, Georg Fischer, Julius Baer, Schindler Ps, BB Biotech and Schindler Holding lost 2 to 3%.

Zur Rose surged 3.86%. Galenica Sante edged up marginally, while Cembra Money Bank closed flat.

Data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed gross domestic product advanced 0.3% sequentially in the June quarter, following a 0.5% rise in the first quarter. That was also below the 0.4% rise expected by economists.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth eased to 2.8% in the June quarter from 4.7% in the first quarter. The rate was forecast to slow to 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular