Swiss Market Ends Lower Again

(RTTNews) - Despite a fairly positive mood across Europe, the Switzerland market ended weak on Tuesday, as investors remained a bit reluctant to pick up stocks ahead of policy decisions by the Federal Reserve and the Swiss National Bank.

The benchmark SMI ended down by 45.83 points or 0.39% at 11,577.80. The index touched a low of 11,536.27 and a high of 11,613.72 intraday.

On the economic front, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed Switzerland's foreign trade surplus dropped to CHF 2.2 billion in February, from CHF 2.7 billion a month earlier, as imports rose faster than exports.

In real terms, exports rose 0.2% over the month, reversing a 0.5% decline in January. Imports also rebounded 3.8% after falling 3.9% in the prior month.

Shipments of food products grew 3% over the month, while those of jewellery items showed a sharp decline of 13.5%. In nominal terms, both exports and imports increased by 0.1% and 2.9%, respectively.

According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports decreased 3.8% year-on-year in February.

Partners Group ended down 3.1%. Richemont and UBS Group closed lower by 1.55% and 1.32%, respectively. Nestle, ABB and Kuehne & Nagel lost 0.8 to 1%.

Logitech International climbed 1.61%. Swiss Re gained about 1.25%, while Lonza Group, Swiss Life Holding, Geberit, Holcim and Sonova gained 0.6 to 1%.

In the Mid Price Index, ams OSRAM AG tanked more than 9%. Swatch Group drifted down 2.8%. Adecco and Avolta ended lower by 2.35% and 2.3%, respectively.

Lindt & Spruengli dropped 1.6%, while Galenica Sante, Temenos Group, Straumann Holding, VAT Group and Sandoz lost 0.6 to 1%.

Meyer Burger Tech rallied 8%. Georg Fischer ended stronger by 2.6%, and Schindler Ps advanced 1.15%. Schindler Holding gained 0.8%. Ems Chemie Holding and Clariant posted modest gains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.