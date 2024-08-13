News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

August 13, 2024 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Despite a mid-session setback, the Switzerland market ended on a firm note on Tuesday as stocks found some support in late afternoon trades.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 54.43 points or 0.46% at 11,928.14. The index touched a low of 11,800.85 and a high of 11,933.42 in the session.

Sonova climbed about 1.7%, and Sandoz gained 1.34%, while Logitech International, UBS Group, ABB and SGS ended higher by 1 to 1.2%.

Roche Holding, Swatch Group, Lonza Group and Julius Baer gained nearly 1%. Partners Group, Lindt & Spruengli, VAT Group, Roche GS and Zurich Insurance also ended notably higher.

Shares of Swissquote Group climbed higher after the banking group reported a 19.% jump in first-half revenue.

Shares of Tecan Group tumbled more than 16% on weak results. The company reported a 57.8% drop in net profit to 22.5 million francs in the first half. Sales dropped 13.7% to 467.2 million francs in the first half.

Straumann Holding ended down 1.25%. Givaudan, Holcim and Kuehne + Nagel also edged lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.