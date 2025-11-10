Susquehanna Maintains Expedia Group (EXPE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Expedia Group (NasdaqGS:EXPE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.94% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Expedia Group is $229.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $169.68 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.94% from its latest reported closing price of $258.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Expedia Group is 14,620MM, an increase of 1.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,852 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expedia Group. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPE is 0.25%, an increase of 11.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.75% to 143,547K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPE is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,795K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,571K shares , representing an increase of 25.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 83.54% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,936K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,907K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,891K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 10.11% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,618K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,386K shares , representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 32.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,452K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 10.23% over the last quarter.

