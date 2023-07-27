SUSC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: SUSC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.58, changing hands as low as $22.52 per share. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SUSC's low point in its 52 week range is $21.03 per share, with $24.0038 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.55.
