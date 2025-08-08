Surrozen Reports Q2 Profit on Gains

Key Points Surrozen reported GAAP EPS of $2.55 for Q2 2025, exceeding expectations by $3.66 per share (GAAP) due to significant one-time and non-cash gains.

Surrozen recorded $1.0 million in research service revenue from a partnership.

Operating expenses rose year-over-year, with research and development spending (GAAP) up 13.3% year-over-year as the company advanced its ophthalmology programs.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN), a biotechnology company focused on Wnt pathway modulation in regenerative medicine, delivered its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 8, 2025. The most notable headline was the shift from last year’s deep loss to reported net income of $39.7 million (GAAP) for Q2 2025 and GAAP EPS of $2.55 for Q2 2025, a result far ahead of the analyst consensus for a GAAP loss of $1.11 per share for Q2 2025. This upside came primarily from pronounced non-operating, non-cash gains, while core business performance remained typical of a pre-commercial biotech: high investment in research, but virtually no product sales. Surrozen also reported its first meaningful research service revenue in recent memory, driven by external collaboration. The quarter showed progress in building clinical infrastructure and advancing pipeline candidates, but an extended timeline to clinical trials and dependence on external partnership revenue continue as business challenges.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $2.55 $(1.11) $(7.99) Improved Revenue (GAAP) $1.0 million $0.0 million $0.0 million N/A Research and Development Expenses $6.0 million $5.3 million 13.2% General and Administrative Expenses $4.0 million $3.7 million 8.1 % Net Income (GAAP) $39.7 million $(25.3) million Improved

Company Overview and Focus Areas

Surrozen is a biotechnology firm pioneering therapies based on the modulation of the Wnt pathway, a critical process for tissue repair and regeneration. Its proprietary SWAP (Surrozen Wnt signal Activating Protein) platform is designed to create Wnt mimetics—engineered proteins that stimulate Wnt signaling for therapeutic effect. The company's main business is advancing drug candidates in ophthalmology, particularly for retinal diseases where normal vascular growth is essential for restoring vision and function.

Surrozen’s near-term success hinges on advancing its pipeline, especially SZN-8141 and SZN-8143, both of which target retinal disease through Wnt pathway stimulation. Strategic partnerships, especially with larger pharmaceutical firms, play a crucial role in bringing in revenue and expertise. Strong intellectual property protection for its SWAP technology also remains a foundation for its competitiveness. Key business risks include the timing and outcome of regulatory filings, effective use of its cash runway, and continued scientific progress in demonstrating the value of its approach.

Quarter in Review: Financials, Pipeline, and Partnerships

The second quarter brought a sharp swing in reported net income, but the underlying drivers were largely non-operational in nature. Surrozen recognized a $31.5 million gain from the change in fair value of its tranche liability and $16.2 million in net other income. Operating loss, excluding these effects, was $(9.0) million, compared to $(9.0) million in Q2 2024. The GAAP EPS of $2.55, far surpassing the consensus estimate, reflected these one-time gains rather than improvement in the underlying business.

For the first time in recent memory, Surrozen recorded $1.0 million in research service revenue (GAAP). This figure was tied exclusively to its TGF-β research collaboration with TCGFB, Inc. There were no product sales, and all operating revenue was derived from partnership-related research activity with a related party. Research and development expenses (GAAP) grew to $6.0 million, up 13.2% from Q2 2024, due to increased manufacturing, laboratory, and consulting costs. General and administrative expenses edged up to $4.0 million, driven by higher professional fees, while overall operating expenses totaled $10.0 million (GAAP).

Surrozen’s cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025, stood at $90.4 million (GAAP). This balance is higher than the $34.6 million (GAAP, as of December 31, 2024) reported at the end of last year, reflecting capital raises earlier in the year. Despite this, the company is expected to continue drawing down its cash as it funds research and development leading up to clinical trial milestones. The share count also rose year-over-year, now at 8.5 million basic/diluted shares outstanding, compared to 3.2 million in Q2 2024.

Pipeline progress formed a significant part of the quarter's activity. Surrozen reported continued preclinical advancement of SZN-8141 and SZN-8143, both investigational protein therapeutics targeting retinal diseases such as diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration. These candidates act as Wnt pathway stimulators intended to promote healthy retinal vessel growth while suppressing unwanted blood vessel formation. Preclinical results, presented at two prominent scientific meetings this quarter, highlighted the potential for SZN-8141, described as "a Norrin mimetic and an anti-VEGF [vascular endothelial growth factor] fusion molecule" in the filing, to address currently unmet needs in retinal disease treatment. The company remains on track to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for SZN-8141 in 2026, which is the key regulatory step before human clinical trials. Expansion of intellectual property continued, with Surrozen securing U.S. Patent No. 12,297,278 covering the core SWAP technology.

Beyond product pipeline developments, Surrozen bolstered its clinical leadership structure this quarter. Daniel Chao, M.D. Ph.D, joined as Vice President and Head of Clinical Development, bringing substantial ophthalmic research experience. A Clinical Advisory Board was also established, staffed with recognized experts in retinal medicine, to help steer development programs toward pivotal trials. Partnerships, particularly with industry players such as Boehringer Ingelheim, remain important to Surrozen’s strategy, although little new partnership revenue was recorded in this period outside of the TCGFB collaboration.

Despite the strong headline net income, underlying financial health is best reflected by sustained operating losses and cash burn typical for early-stage biotech companies. All revenue came from research-related partnerships, and general and administrative spending increased due to higher professional service fees. Last year's large loss included a $20.4 million GAAP expense tied to a PIPE (private investment in public equity) transaction, highlighting the sometimes dramatic swings caused by one-time events and financing-related instruments. The company’s cash position provides a near-term funding runway.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and Key Watchpoints

Surrozen did not issue formal revenue or profitability guidance for upcoming quarters. The company communicated its intention to remain focused on advancing its ophthalmology pipeline, particularly submitting the SZN-8141 IND application in 2026. Management noted that recent additions to clinical leadership and the formation of the advisory board should aid in accelerating clinical development.

Investors and observers will likely watch Surrozen’s cash position, additional partnership revenue, and tangible progress toward clinical trial initiation for its lead Wnt pathway modulators. Key milestones in the next year include regulatory updates related to IND submission. With no near-term product sales expected, financial results will continue to depend heavily on research and development spending, external partnership payments, and the company's ability to manage its capital for milestone achievement.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

