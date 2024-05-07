Surgery Partners Boosts FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, surgical facility owner Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) raised its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects revenues of at least $3.05 billion and adjusted EBITDA of at least $505 million.

Previously, the company expected revenues to be greater than $3.0 billion, and adjusted EBITDA to be greater than $495 million.

On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $3.0 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.