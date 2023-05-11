Supremex (SUMXF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Supremex said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.14 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 7, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.57%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Supremex. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUMXF is 0.00%, an increase of 118.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.36% to 71K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.12% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Supremex is 7.19. The forecasts range from a low of 6.80 to a high of $7.73. The average price target represents an increase of 32.12% from its latest reported closing price of 5.44.

The projected annual revenue for Supremex is 316MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 6K shares.

