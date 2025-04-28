SuperCom Posts Wider Q4 Net Loss On One-Time Items, But Revenue Improves; Stock Down Over 23%

(RTTNews) - SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB), a provider of electronic monitoring, cybersecurity, IoT solutions, and others, on Monday reported a wider net loss for the fourth quarter, hurt significantly by a $2 million of one-time items, including $1.5 million of bad debt expense.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2024, the company recorded a net loss of $1.859 million, compared with a loss of $1.555 million, posted for the same period last year. Excluding items, earnings were $1.388 million, or $0.66 per share, lesser than $1.699 million, or $3 per share a year ago.

Operating loss narrowed to $1.910 million from the prior year's loss of $2.451 million. Adjusted operating profit stood at $1.337 million, higher than $0.803 million in the previous year.

EBITDA increased to $1.655 million from $1.093 million a year ago. Revenue was $6.327 million, up from last year's $5.668 million. SPCB was down by 23.93 percent at $6.05 on the Nasdaq.

