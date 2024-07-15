Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed at $897.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.53%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.4%.

The server technology company's shares have seen an increase of 7.75% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Super Micro Computer in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $8.08, marking a 130.2% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.3 billion, up 142.58% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Super Micro Computer is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Super Micro Computer is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.52. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.99 for its industry.

One should further note that SMCI currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Computer- Storage Devices industry stood at 1.57 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

