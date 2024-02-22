News & Insights

Super Micro Computer Shares Gain In Premarket

February 22, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) shares are gaining more than 14 percent on Thursday's pre-market session after announcing a probable offer of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2029 through institutional buyers.

The Company expects to grant a 13-day option to the initial purchasers for an additional $225.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Notes.

The Company expects to use a portion of the net proceeds of the offering to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

Currently, shares are at $834.78, up 14.85 percent from the previous close of $787.57 on a volume of 13,260,025.

