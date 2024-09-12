Sunrun (RUN) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Sunrun (RUN) standing at $18.80, reflecting a -1.85% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had gained 3.46% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.12% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.03% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sunrun in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.21, showcasing a 152.5% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $561.33 million, indicating a 0.33% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.16 per share and revenue of $2.14 billion, which would represent changes of +97.76% and -5.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 59.8% higher. Sunrun is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, finds itself in the bottom 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.