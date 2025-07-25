Sunrun (RUN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Sunrun (RUN) ended the recent trading session at $10.78, demonstrating a +1.89% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

The solar energy products distributor's shares have seen an increase of 36.52% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sunrun will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 132.73%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $557.23 million, indicating a 6.37% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.41 per share and revenue of $2.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of -130.83% and +11.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 35.81% lower within the past month. Right now, Sunrun possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 157, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.