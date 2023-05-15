SunPower Names Elizabeth Eby CFO

(RTTNews) - SunPower Corp. (SPWR), Monday announced the appointment of Elizabeth Eby as its Chief Financial Officer, effective May 30, 2023.

Eby is a veteran who brings over 30 years of experience in financial strategy, execution and governance at Fortune 50 and publicly traded technology companies.

Eby most recently served as CFO of NeoPhotonics Corporation. Prior to that, she grew her career at Intel Corporation, where she held several senior roles during her more than 25-year tenure, including Vice President of Finance and Group CFO for the Internet of Things business.

"Beth brings deep experience in financial operations backed by a strong track record of driving profitability and delivering value creation at best-in-class organizations," said Peter Faricy, CEO. "I am confident that her leadership will be an asset as we continue to scale our business and increase SunPower's market share during this period of high growth for the solar industry."

