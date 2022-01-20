Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $43.46, marking a -0.32% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 12.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 14.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.81%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sunoco LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Sunoco LP is projected to report earnings of $1.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 54.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.95 billion, up 93.89% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.04% lower within the past month. Sunoco LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sunoco LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.43 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.66.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

