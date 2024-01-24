Summit Bank Bottom Line Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Summit Bank (SBKO.OB) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.679 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $3.842 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Summit Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.679 Mln. vs. $3.842 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.22 vs. $0.50 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.